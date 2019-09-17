A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday ordered the remand of two men -Abdullahi Surajo,28, and Ibrahim Ali,27, in prison for alleged trespass and robbery.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not provided, were arraigned on a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, mischief and armed robbery.

Police prosecutor, Insp. Mohammed Bakori, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 24, 2019, at about 4 a.m., at Gandujiya Housing Estate, Kwanar Dawaki, Zaria Road.

Bakori alleged that they criminally conspired with one Nasiru Muhammed now at large, by going into the estate situated at Gurjiya Village, Kwanar Dawaki, and committed the crime after attacking security guards on duty with knives.

“The defendants removed some doors, toilet seats and wash hand sinks with total value of N264,000,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 97,348,327 and 298 of the penal code.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, Hajiya Fauziyya Sheshe, ordered the remand of the defendants in prison and adjourned the matter until Sept.25, for mention.(NAN)

-Sep 17, 2019

