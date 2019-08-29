A Magistrates’ Court in Minna, has ordered the remand in prison custody of a businessman, Imurana Sani, after he pleaded guilty to buying a stolen air conditioner.

The presiding magistrate, Binta Rijau, however, convicted the accused person but reserved sentence in the case until Sept. 3.

Sani had been charged with receiving a stolen property, contrary to Section 318 of the penal code.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Thomas Peter, had told the court that one Bala Musa was arrested in connection with a case of theft on Aug. 17.

Peter said during investigation, Musa confessed to have stolen an LG air condition from a hospital in Minna and sold it to the accused person at the rate of N8,000.

When the charge was read to the accused person, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor prayed the court to try him summarily in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

