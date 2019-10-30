A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna State ordered that a 75-year-old farmer, Ahmadu Sani, who allegedly sodomised a 14-year-old boy, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice .

The Magistrate, Lukman Sidi, who did not take the plea of Sani, said that the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

Sidi adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for mention and ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sani, who resides in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, is charged with one-count of unnatural offence.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant, lured a 14-year-old boy to his farm in Makarfi LGA, and sodomised the minor.

Leo said that during investigation, the defendant voluntary confessed to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 259 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)

– Oct. 30, 2019 @ 12:32 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)