An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, remanded a farmer, Danjuma Mohammed in prison custody for alleged mischief and theft of N750, 000.

The magistrate, Mr Jamiu Salihu, ordered the defendant to be remanded at the Oke-Kura Prison, Ilorin, pending the completion of police investigation.

Salihu adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Adewumi Johnson, informed the court that the defendant was arrested on July 22 for allegedly conspiring with others, armed with gun to invade Wadata Village.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused persons set ablaze the villagers’ houses and farm produce worth millions of naira.

Johnson said the defendant and others, now at large, made away with N750, 000 on May 16, at Wadata in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara.

He said that the defendant was later arrested by the residents, who were able to recognise him.

Johnson noted that the defendant was brought before the court on a charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, theft and mischief.

Mohammed, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences contravened Sections 97, 348, 287 and 327 of the Penal Code.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody to enable the prosecution arrest others at large.

(NAN)

_ JULY 29, 2019 14:04 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)