An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Tuesday remanded a 26-year-old unemployed man, Abdulahi Shago, in prison, over the theft of four welding machines valued at N395,000.

The Magistrate, Mr O.M. Dawodu, remanded Shago — of no fixed address — pending sentence, after the defendant pleaded guilty to the stealing charge preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 26, at No. 1, Honey St., Maya Bus Stop, Ikorodu, at 8.00 p.m.

Ajiteru said that the defendant entered a shop and stole four welding machines belonging to one Mr Samuel Fasasi.

He said that the offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing, according to Section 285, attracts three years imprisonment.

Dawodu adjourned the case until Oct.3 for facts and sentence. (NAN)

-Sep 17, 2019 @16:05 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)