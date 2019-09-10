A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Tuesday, ordered that a 25-year-old man, Salisu Musa, who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old boy, be remanded in prison.

Musa, who lives at Gwammaja Quarters Kano, is facing a count charge of unnatural offence, contrary to section 284 of the penal code.

Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody and adjourned the case until Sept. 23, for further mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, had told the court that one Muhammad Chindo of the same address reported the case at Dala Police Station Kano, on Aug.18.

Lale said that on Aug. 17, at about 10:30 p.m the accused deceived and lured the complainant’s 10-year-old student into his living room situated at Gwammaja Quarters Kano, where he removed the boy’s trouser and sodomised him.

The accused, however, denied committing the offence.(NAN)

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 14:39 GMT

