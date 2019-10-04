AN Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that a 40-year-old man, Udoh Okon,who allegedly defiled a three-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Okon is charged with two counts of defilement and assault.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo,ordered that Okon be remanded in Ikoyi Prison, pending when the case would be filed at the Special Offences and Sexual Court, Ikeja.

Adedayo adjourned the case until Oct. 21 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on Sept. 26, at about 6 p.m., at No. 35, Oladehinde St., Itire, Mushin.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

– Oct. 4, 2019 @ 14:59 GMT |

