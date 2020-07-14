AN Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Tuesday remanded one Adeleke Abraham, 19, in the State Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) custody over an alleged rape.

Ayeni ordered the remand of the defendant pending the consideration of his bail and adjourned the case until Aug.11, for mention. (NAN)

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo, had told the court that the defendant was facing a two-count charge of rape and indecent assault.

Adebayo said that the defendant committed the offences on June 29, around 9:30 a.m., at No. 2, Stadium Road, Ile-Ife.

The prosecutor said that the defendant unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old girl (names withheld).

He added that the defendant unlawfully and indecently assaulted a 14-year-old girl (names withheld).

According to him, the offences are contrary to and punishable under Sections 31(1)(2) of the Child Rights Law of Osun State, 2007 and 360 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of rape and indecent assault.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Babawale Omodogbe, applied for bail for the defendant in the most liberal terms and promised that his client would not jump bail, but would produce reliable sureties.

Magistrate A.A. Ayeni directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file for submission at the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) in the Ministry of Justice for legal advice. (NAN)

