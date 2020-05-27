A Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday ordered the remand of a suspect, Adetomiwa Ogunleye, 24, over alleged membership of an unlawful society and possession of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp).

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of membership of an unlawful society, Eiye confraternity, and possession of prohibited narcotics.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he be remanded in police custody, pending legal advice from the office of the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He thereafter adjourned the case until June 3 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 24 in Ikole-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant confessed to being a member of the secret cult and was arrested while in possession of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Leranmo said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 4 (i) of the Secret Cult (Abolition and Prohibition) (Ammendment) Law, 2017, and 5 (b) of the Indian Hemp Act.

The prosecutor said the case file had been duplicated and forwarded to the office of the DPP for advice.

NAN

May 27, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT

