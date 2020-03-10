AN Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday remanded a surety, Dele Abiodun, in Ilesa Correctional Centre for failing to produce a suspect.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Ola Olagoke, ordered that Dele be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Facility due to the magnitude of the alleged offence.

The Prosecutor, ASP John Idoko , had told the court that the defendant, 43, committed the offence on Oct. 10, 2017, when he stood as surety for one Femi Abiodun in case number HOS/46/2014.

Idoko said Femi had been on the run, while Dele, who failed to produce the suspect, was arrested and brought to the court.

He said the offence contravened Section 56 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

Dele, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge leveled against him.

The defence counsel, Mr Ragenious Ugwu, had prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Olagoke, however, ordered remand of the suspect and adjourned the case until March 31, for ruling on the bail application.

