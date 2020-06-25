AN Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded 18-year-old Kunle Amujo at the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged sexual abuse.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for sexual abuse.

The Police prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 18 at Odo-Oro Ekiti in Ekiti State. She alleged that the defendant sexually abuses a 4-year-old girl.

Ikebuilo said the offence contravened Section 32(2) of the Child’s Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was not taken. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the defendant at the correctional centre pending issuance of legal advice. (NAN)

– Jun. 25, 2020 @ 17:12 GMT |

