AN Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Thursday remanded a 23-year-old woman, Oriade Tobi, in a correction centre for allegedly killing one Ishola Balogun.

The Magistrate, Mr Muhibah Olatunji, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Olatunji then ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa Correction Centre. She adjourned the case till Oct. 28 for mention. The defendant is facing a three-count charge bordering on murder and stealing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence with some other persons still at large on July 14 at about 11:30a.m. at Omitoto Line 2, Ile-Ife.

Adebayo said that the defendant unlawfully killed Balogun by using a shovel to hit his forehead, inflicting deep wounds on him and resulting in his death. According to him, the defendant also stole one Itel Android phone valued at N18,000 belonging to the deceased.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 316, 319 (1), 324, 383 (1) and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ola Ibrahim, had urged the court to grant his client bail on the charge of stealing.(NAN)

