A Chief Magistrates Court in Kaduna has restrained the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ and others from holding meetings, election in the name of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN or NUJ SWAN.

This followed a motion filed by Barrister Dan Paul Fredericks in respect of SWAN Board of Trustees on Monday January 13, 2020.

In the motion on notice addressed to the respondents; from the Court Holden in Barnawa, Zango H. Jacob, Abdulwaheed Olayinka Adubi and the NUJ, the court also restrained them from any subject matter that refers to the activities of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

In an interview with newsmen after the order was made, SWAN counsel, Barrister Dan Paul said: “We had approached a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Barnawa seeking for an exparte order restraining the respondents from taking further steps in respect of SWAN Kaduna chapter or NUJ SWAN, from holding meeting congresses or election or anything that borders on SWAN Kaduna State chapter

“The learned trial judge advised that the respondents should be put on notice against tomorrow the 14th of January so that both parties can be heard.”

