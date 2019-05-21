AN Upper Area Court Mpape, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced two drivers to seven months imprisonment each for stealing a car.

The drivers are Mohammed Abdullahi, 33, and Abubakar Salihu, 28.

Justice Hassan Mohammed sentenced the duo after they pleaded guilty charges of conspiracy and stealing.

Mohammed, however, gave the convicts an option to pay N20,000 each as fines.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, A.O Urom, told the court that the case was reported at the Federal Police Command by one Sylvester Habila on March 5.

Urom said the defendants stole a Carina II car with registration number TNK-503-AA belonging to the complainant (Habila) when he parked it by the road side to buy some drugs from a pharmacy.

He said that the convicts were arrested on April 20 and they admitted to having committed the crime.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.-NAN

BE

– May 21, 2019 @ 15:05 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)