AN Abeokuta High Court on Friday sentenced three men to 21 years’ imprisonment each for robbing one Mr Segun Olawale of his motorcycle, handset and money.

The convicts – Yusuf Moshood, Kamilu Moruf and Kamilu Onifade whose addresses were not provided – were found guilty on a two-count charge of conspiracy and robbery.

Justice Abiodun Akinyemi held the court was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the defendants committed the offences.

He said that the evidence provided by the prosecution was tenable.

The Prosecutor, Mr Kunle Sodeinde, had during the trial told the court that the trio committed the offences on June 2, 2009, at Akomoje area of Abeokuta.

According to Sodeinde, Moshood and Moruf boarded Olawale’s motorcycle from Saje, and asked the him to take them to Akomoje.

“On the way, they picked the third defendant, Onifade; when they got to their destination, they refused to pay their fares.

“Suddenly, they grabbed the motorcycle from the complainant and threatened to kill him, if he would not cooperate with them.

“They robbed the complainant of his motorcycle, handset and N10,000.

“Unfortunately, the next day, on June 3, the complainant ran into to the second accused, Moruf, which led to the arrest of the three of them,” he said. (NAN)

July 19, 2019 @ 16:35 GMT

