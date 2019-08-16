A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kuje, FCT, on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old artisan, Luka Gaza, to three months in prison for stealing a generator set from a building site.

Magistrate Jim Taribo sentenced Gaza after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft.

Gaza, who resides at Paseli area in Kuje, however begged the court for leniency.

Taribo, who did not give the convict any option to pay fine, said the punishment would serve as deterrent to others with similar intentions.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Oliver Orgen, told the court that the complainant, Mr Ayuba Sule, reported the matter at the Kuje police station on Aug. 10.

Orgen said Gaza and two other, at large, entered the complainant’s building site and stole a generator set valued at N150, 000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 96 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

_AUG 16, 2019 @14:41 GMT |

