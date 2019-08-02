An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Friday sentenced a 28- year-old electrician , Umar Faruk to seven years in prison for breach of trust.

The judge, Yayaha Mohammed who sentenced Faruk however gave him an option to pay a fine of N200,000.

Mohammed said that the judgment would serve as deterrent to other people of like disposition who would want to indulge in such criminal act.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported on July 3, at the C Division Police Station by one Mercy Eseoghene of Rantya Jos, who is the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the complainant entrusted her gas burner valued at N90,000, an inner glass valued at N5000 and the sum of N6000 to the convict who resides at Duse Uku, for repair.

“The convict sold the aforementioned items and converted the money to his personal use without the complainant consent, ‘’ said the prosecutor.

On arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty to the offence, which the prosecutor said was punishable under sections 297 and 309 of the penal code law.(NAN)

