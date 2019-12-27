A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court Abuja, on Friday sentenced a 36-year-man, Prince Udemueze, to two months imprisonment for trespassing and attempting to break into a property with the intention to steal.

Udemueze of Jabi Motor Park, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of criminal trespass and attempt to commit an offence of house breaking levelled against him.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave him an option to pay a N5,000 fine.

The Prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, had earlier told the court that one Godwin Odias of Ambeez Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on Dec. 25

Ukagha said that the convict criminally trespassed into the plaza with the intention to break into shops and steal.

She added that the convict was however apprehended by the security personnel on duty in the plaza.

Ukagha said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 95 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

