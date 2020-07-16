A Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa, on Thursday sentenced one Ukeze Virginus to three months imprisonment for misappropriating N168, 400.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, however gave Virginus an option of two days community service and ordered him to pay N168, 400

compensation to the complainant, Billion Kelvin.

Virginus had pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust , misappropriation and cheating.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on July 6.

Olanipekun said the complainant in July 2019,entrusted 380 bags of Dangote cement to Virginus valued at N950, 000 to sell and remit the proceeds to him.

He further said that Virginus sold the cement, remitted N760, 000 to the complainant and converted N218, 400 to his personal use.

The prosecution counsel said in the course of police investigation, N50, 000 was recovered from Virginus.

He added that the offence contravened Sections 322, 309 and 312 of the Penal Code.

NAN

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 19:14 GMT

