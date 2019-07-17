A Kaduna State High Court will, on Thursday, hear the application of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zazaky, and wife, Zinat, seeking to travel to India for medical attention.

The State Director of Public Prosecution, Mr. Dari Bayero, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kaduna that the application would be heard on Thursday.

Bayero said the IMN leader brought the application seeking permission to travel to Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, India; and return to Nigeria as soon as they are discharged.

Bayero said that Justice D.H. Khobo would preside over the hearing on the application on July 18.

BE

– July 16, 2019 @ 15:55 GMT |

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)