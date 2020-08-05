THE Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Sept. 30 to hear a libel case filed by Global Integrity Crusade Network, (GICN) a Civil Society Organisation against Sahara Reporters and its Publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

The group instituted the suit against Sowore and three others over publications alleged to be libelous against the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Also joined as respondents in the matter which is a breach of fundamental rights enforcement, are Kabir Akingbolu, and Vanguard Media Limited.

Counsel to GICN, Mr. Edward Omaga said that his clients are praying the court to declare that the publications by Sahara reporters against Malami using the platform of Vanguard Media were defamatory.

“The publication is captioned Nigeria’s Attorney-General buys multi-million naira mansion for newly married son, guests flout social distancing guidelines during the lavish wedding ceremony.

“Exposed: How AGF Malami granted approval to firm standing trial in court for stealing crude oil, diesel to auction goods seized from it” among other publications.

“These publications are traumatic, damaging, and defamatory to Malami and therefore tantamount to violation of his fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, private and family life as well as Integrity.”

The group is also asking the court for a declaration that the respondents, by consistently peddling propaganda, fake news, and blackmail against the minister, are out to incite the general public against him.

The group further urged the court to order a retraction of the libelous publications, tender an apology, and award a sum of N2 billion as damages to Malami.(NAN)

