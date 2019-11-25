THE Federal High Court in Abuja has warned the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the consequences of the continued detention the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and his associate, Olawale Bakare (Mandate).

The court’s warning is contained in a Form 48 issued by the Registrar and served on the DSS on November 25, 2019.

The document sighted by The Nation in Abuja on Monday reads: “Notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court.

“Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice, Abuja made on the 6th November, 2019, which ordered you to release the defendants/Applicants in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CR/235/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

“A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on-the spot reference.

“This court has been informed that even as at today, Tuesday the 12th November, 2019 you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the defendants/applicants namely: Omoyele Stephen Sowore and Olawale Adebayo Bakare (Mandate) in your custody.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”

It was learnt yesterday the document was received at the DSS headquarters by Tina James. – The Nation

