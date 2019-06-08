NAWANI Aboki, the Chief Executive Officer of Lafia-based private radio station, Breeze 99.9 FM, has lauded the court verdict which declared the May 20, 2017 demolition of the outfit’s premises as illegal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the station was demolished by the Nasarawa Urban Development Board (NUDB), over alleged violation of structural approvals.

Angered by the NUDB action, the radio station went to court to seek redress.

Justice Rose Soji of the State High Court 4 sitting in Lafia, on Friday delivered judgment on the matter and declared the demolition of the radio station illegal. She also awarded N67.3 million damage to Aboki.

Aboki told newsmen, shortly after the judgment, that the verdict was a victory for the press and democracy.

“This is a victory not for Breeze FM alone, but for the freedom of press in Nigeria and globally. Today, freedom and democracy have made a statement over anarchy and dictatorship.

“The judgment has further demonstrated that you cannot use your power and position of authority to gag the press that is a key pillar of good governance everywhere in the world,” Aboki noted.

He said that with the judgment and support of the people, the radio station would soon be back on air.

-NAN

BE

– June 8, 2019 @ 10:29 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)