THE Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Umar has directed that only 10 persons should be allowed in the courtrooms across the state during sittings.

Umar issued the directive in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday.

She said the directive to that effect was part of proactive measures put in place by the state government against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Only parties and their counsels will be allowed into the courtroom subject to a maximum of 10 persons at a time, excluding judges and officials.

“Witnesses will always be outside the courtroom and can be called in one at a time for giving evidence.

“While in courtrooms, persons shall keep a distance of at least one meter from one another as recommended medically,” she said

According to her, the directives were with effect from Monday, 23rd March 2020, until further notice.

She urged court officials, counsel and other persons to adhere strictly to the World Health Organisation (WHO) policy on COVID-19.

Umar reiterated that the measures were taken for the public good and to safeguard the health of court personnel and other stakeholders. (NAN)

– Mar. 23, 2020 @ 18:27 GMT |

