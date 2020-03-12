Deposed Sanusi sues IGP, DSS DG

LAMIDO Sanusi, deposed Emir of Kano, has sued Mohammed Adamu, inspector general of police and Yusuf Magaji Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services, DSS, over his post-dethronement detention and confinement.

Lateef Fagbemi, lead counsel to Sanusi, filed the suit on Thursday, March 12, before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The attorney general of Kano State and that of the federal government were also named as respondents.

Sanusi wants the court to grant an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

Sanusi was dethroned on Monday, March 9, by the Kano State government led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and was ferried to Awe town in Nasarawa.

