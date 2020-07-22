Divorce seeking man begs court to save him from “disrespectful wife”

A welder Dada Adigun, has prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to grant his prayer for divorce from his wife of 21 years, Mary on grounds of disrespect, infidelity and threat to life.

In his testimony Dada said that he filed the suit in order not to lose his life.

”My wife has raining curses that are capable of ruining a whole family. It would have been better if Mary had limited her problematic nature to just returning home late every night, she often threatens to put an end to my my life.

“I have evidence that she is unfaithful. Worst still, Mary treats my relatives with disdain and she maltreats my children,” he said.

Mary was not present in court when she was called to defend the allegations leveled against her and it was the third time of her none appearance.

The bailiff informed the court that Mary was duly served the court notices and her vowed to ignore the court.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President pronounced the marriage dissolved and awarded custody of the four children to the petitioner since they were already grown ups. (NAN

