A truck driver, Wasiu Aderemi and his conductor, Ismail Yussuf, on Tuesday appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing a truck worth N13.5 million.

The police charged Aderemi, 32 and Yussuf, 27, whose addresses were not given, with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Steven Molo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 24, at 4 p.m. at Wandel International Nigeria Ltd, Acme Road, Ikeja.

Molo alleged that the defendants stole a Mack Truck with registration number: AKD 109 XR, belonging to the complainant, Mr Waheed Okunola.

He alleged that the defendants were arrested with the truck.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

Magistrate H.O. Omisore admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Omisore adjourned the case until Nov.11 for mention. (NAN)

-Sep 17, 2019 @14:25 GMT |

