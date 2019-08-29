A 35-year-old driver, Olayinka Taiwo, on Thursday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing his employer’s goods, worth N830,000.

Taiwo, a resident of Ifo in Ogun, however, pleaded his innocence to the one- count charge of stealing.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, the defendant committed the offence sometime in June 2017 at Abule-Egba, Lagos.

He said that the defendant stole drinks valued N830,000, property of Fafem Haulage Nigeria Limited.

“The defendant was sent to deliver the goods to a customer, but on his way, he sold the goods to another person and converted the money to his own use.

“He came to drop the vehicle and fled to an unknown destination.

“Efforts made by the complainant to get the money proved unsucessful as the defendant refused to pick up his calls.

“The defendant was later arrested after two years of his disappearance,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offence, he said, contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing.

Magistrate J. A. Adegun, however, granted the defendant a bail of N200,000 with two sureties as part of the bail conditions.

Adegun said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The court adjourned the case until Sept. 17 for mention.

NAN

_AUG 29, 2019 @18:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)