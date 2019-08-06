THE Department of State Services (DSS) has applied to the Federal High Court in Abuja for permission to further detain the convener of #RevolutionNow Omoyele Sowore for 90 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

The request formed the main relief in an ex-parte application filed by the DSS, FHC/ABJ/CS/ 915/19, which was argued on Tuesday by its lawyer, G. O. Agbadua.

After listening to Agbadua’s argument, Justice Taiwo Taiwo adjourned until Thursday for ruling.

Justice Taiwo said he needed time to examine the exhibits filed along with the application, which include two copies of digital video disks (DVD), before he could form his opinion on the issue.

Operatives of the DSS arrested Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 elections, in the early hours of Saturday in a hotel in Lagos.

The DSS said Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest which he had spearheaded.

It subsequently moved Sowore to Abuja on Sunday morning, where he is currently being detained in the custody of the DSS. – The Nation

Aug. 6, 2019 @ 19:35 GMT

