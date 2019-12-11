AN Ebonyi Magistrate’s Court, in Abakaliki, on Tuesday remanded Desmond Eze, 25, in custody at the correctional centre over alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl (names withheld).

The accused, whose address was not provided, is standing trial before Magistrate Nnenna Onuoha.

Onuoha said that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and so did not take the plea of the defendant; and also denied bail application made by the defence counsel.

“This court lacks jurisdiction to entertain this matter. The accused should be remanded in the Abakaliki Correctional Service, while the case is referred to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

“This matter is, therefore, adjourned till Dec. 18, for report of compliance, ‘’ Onuoha said.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Mathias Eze, said that it was reported that the defendant allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of the teenage girl on Nov. 17.

Eze said that Desmond allegedly committed the offence at Effium overhead bridge in Effium Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The prosecutor said that the offence was punishable under Section 34 (2) of the State’s Child Rights Law and Related Matters, 2010. (NAN)

