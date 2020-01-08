THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Wednesday, January 8, arraigned one Mohammed Babagana Alkali alongside his companies, The Million Oil and Gas Limited and Yafandi Oil and Gas Limited, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State on a 26-count charge bordering on conspiracy to steal, forgery and stealing to the tune of N45,340,500.00

One of the counts reads: ” That you, Mohammad Babagana Alikali, between June and August, 2019 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N45,340,500.00 (Forty-five Million, Three Hundred and Forty Thousand,Five Hundred) by false pretence from Kain Energy Limited by falsely representing to her that you will purchase Automotive Gas Oil and supply it to Kuramo Industries Nigeria Limited, which representation you know to be false.”

Another count reads: “That you, Mohammad Babagana Alikali, sometime in 2019, in Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowingly forged a document titled “Purchase Order” with LPO No. 00/06/001 dated the 27th June, 2019 which you purported to have been issued by the Kuramo Industries Nigeria limited.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The prosecution counsel, Joy Amahia, told the court, at the beginning of proceedings, that the defendant was served with the notice of proceedings two weeks ago.

Amahia also told the court that the defendant deliberately did not bring a lawyer to represent him at today’s proceedings.

The prosecution counsel, however, asked the court for a trial date and prayed that the defendant be remanded in correctional centre pending the outcome of the case.

Consequently, Justice Mojisola Dada ordered the defendant to be remanded in Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till February 17, 2020 for commencement of trial.

– Jan. 8, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

