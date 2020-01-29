THE Economic and Financial Crime Commission yesterday arraigned the Chief Executive Officer and publisher of The Interview Magazine, Mr. Azubike Ishekwene before Ikeja Special Offences Court over fraud allegations.

He was arraigned together with Olalekan Abdul, former chief executive officer of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solutions Limited, CIES, Olalekan Abdul in charge number ID/11126C/2019.

The defendants were arraigned on an 18-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, forgery, using false document, altering and conspiracy among others, before Justice Mojisola Dada.

During the arraignment, two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Muiz Banire and Adeyinka Olumide Fusika appeared for the 1st and 2nd defendants. Abdul is the 1st defendant while Isiekwene is the 2nd defendant in the charge.

The third defendant, Adeyinka Adewole, former Chief Finance Officer of CIES was said to be at large.

EFCC Counsel, Muhammad Idris informed the court that the charge has been amended due to absence of the third defendants.

He urged the court to issue warrant of arrest against him and take the plea of the others.

Reacting, Olumide-Fusika told the court that Adeyinka Adewale was out of the country as at the time when the matter was filed.

He urged the court to grant him leave to appear in the next adjourned date.

Abdul the 1st defendant was arraigned on a 15 count, while Ishekwene was arraigned on a five-count charge.

They pleaded not guilty of the offences, when the charge was read to them.

Upon their plea, EFCC counsel urged court to remand them in prison custody pending the commencement of trial.

But the defence counsel pleaded with the court to allow them take an undertaken to provide the defendants on the next adjourned date when their bail application would be determined.

After entertaining submission of counsels, Justice Mojisola Dada granted the prayer of the defence team and adjourned till Friday this week for ruling on the bail application.

– Jan. 29, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

