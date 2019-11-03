EFCC docks two for stealing

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos office, today, November 1, 2019, arraigned the duo of Micheal Effiong and Nwachukwu Israel before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja on a one-count charge bordering on conspiracy to defraud, an offence contrary to Section 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The defendants allegedly connived to steal N172, 408, 320.49 (One Hundred and Seventy Two Million, Four Hundred and Eight Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty Naira, Forty Nine Kobo) from Abdulllahi Shuaibu Danjuma, a retired Accountant General of Kebbi State.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them one of the count charge reads: “That you Nwachukwu C. Israel, Micheal Effiong Udo, Alhaji Buhari (still at large), Alhaji Ahmed (still at large), Alhaji Yinusa (still at large) and one Rotimi Badmus (still at large) on or about 16th September, 2019, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to defraud Abdulllahi Shuaibu Danjuma, retired Accountant General of Kebbi State, the sum of N172, 408, 320.00 (One Hundred and Seventy Two Million, Four Hundred and Eight Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty Naira).”

In view of their plea, prosecution counsel, M.K. Hussain, asked the court for a trial date and to remand the defendants in Correctional Centre pending the determination of the case.

The counsel to the defendants, O.J. Esomobi and M.O. Udo both informed the court that they were yet to file bail applications for their clients.

They, however, pleaded with the court for a short date to allow them file and serve the bail applications on the prosecution.

Justice Solebo, however, adjourned the case to November 21, 2019 for hearing of bail application and for commencement of trial.

