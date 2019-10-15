THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Kaduna zonal office on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 arraigned one Elisha Luri Timothy before Justice Mohammed Tukur of the State High Court sitting in Kaduna on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence and issuance of dud cheque to the tune of N10.2million.

Elisha’s trouble started when the Kaduna office of the EFCC received a petition written by one Ibrahim Master Maishinkafa who alleged that sometime in October 2016 the defendant approached him for the purchase of trucks of rice worth N10.2million (Ten Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira).

The complainant further alleged that upon receipt of the goods he issued him an FCMB cheque for the value of the goods supplied to be cashed on 10th December, 2016, which upon presentation at the bank was returned unpaid due to insufficient funds.

Count one of the Charge reads:

“That you, Elisha Luri Timothy of Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa state, sometime in October, 2016 in Kaduna within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, did obtain credit of N10,200.000 (Ten Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira) only for yourself from Ibrahim Master Maishinkafa for the supply of 600 bags of rice and in settlement of the debt, you raised a First City Monument Bank (FCMB) cheque with numbers 26476242 dated 10th October, 2016 in the sum of N10,200.000 (Ten million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira) only which when presented within the statutory period of three months was dishonoured on the ground that, there was no sufficient funds standing to the credit of the account upon which the cheque was drawn, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Dishonoured Cheque (offences) Act, Cap D11, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(1((b) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the two counts preferred against him.

Upon his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Y. J Matiyak asked the court to fix a date for commencement of trial, while urging the court to remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Services.

Counsel to the defendant, Tunde Taiwo, prayed the court to grant his client bail to enable him prepare for his trial.

In a short ruling, Justice Tukur fixed January 30, 2020 for trial and ordered the defendant to be remanded in the custody of Nigeria Correctional Services.

In a related development, Justice Tukur granted bail to Chinyere Aniobi Jessica who is standing trial on a 2-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence brought against her by the EFCC.

It would be recalled that the defendant was among the seven defendants that were earlier arraigned on same offence, but while six pleaded guilty and were convicted, she pleaded not guilty prompting the trial judge to fix today for hearing of her bail application.

In his ruling, Justice Tukur granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N1million and one surety in like sum. The surety must be one Jummai who is the Manager Globalcom shop, Ahmadu Bello Way Kaduna.

The case has been adjourned to January 30, 2020 for trial.

