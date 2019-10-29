THE Enugu State Government has advised residents to take advantage of the Multi-Door Court, to get speedy, cost effective and quick access to justice in the state.

The Central Registrar, Multi-Door Court House, Mr Osita Okwor, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday, while speaking on the court’s Settlement Week Programme.

Okwor said that the week was set aside by the Enugu State Chief Judge, Justice Priscilla Emehelu, for court referred and walk-in matters to be resolved free-of-charge.

He said the court house would handle both minor criminal and civil matters, commercial disputes and breach of contract, while land matters remain exclusive to High Courts.

“The court has a lot of advantages that are not available in the regular courts, although, land matters are not resolved at the court house because of their time frame.

“The Multi-Door Court is cheaper, you do not have to pay so much to have your matter resolved, and it is faster, due to its speedy dispensation of justices.

“We take into consideration the convenience of the parties when matters are being held and foster good relationship between parties during and after settlement,” Okwor said.

He said that parties could file their matters and court referred cases during the seven-day programme, which was billed to commence on Oct. 28.

He said that all court sessions during the settlement week would remain confidential and exclusive to the parties involved in the matters. (NAN)

