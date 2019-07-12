A Karu Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a 54-year-old man, Aji Joseph, to one month in prison for impersonating electricity official and duping residents of N104,000 meant for prepaid meters.

The judge, Sadiya Mayana, however granted the convict an option of fine of N10,000, and ordered him to pay N104,000 as compensation.

Mayana, who said there was no excuse for committing crimes, warned the convict to desist from committing crime.

The convict, who claimed to be a driver and residing at Mpape, Abuja, pleaded guilty to the three counts of criminal breach of trust, cheating by impersonation and criminal misappropriation.

He, however, begged for leniency.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Vincent Osuji, told the court that the victims, Osita Orji, Linus Etim and Uche Robinson of different addresses, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on July 6.

“The complainants alleged that sometime in April and May, the convict impersonated as a staff of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), dishonestly deceived them and collected N104,000 from them.

“The convict was under the pretext that he will assist them acquire three prepaid meters for their various apartments.

“However, after entrusting the said amount to the convict he failed to provide the prepaid meters, rather he dishonestly converted the money into his own personal use,” Osuji said.

He stated that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 324 and 306 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

– July 12, 2019 @ 14:59 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)