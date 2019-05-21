A Sharia Court ll siting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Tuesday remanded a farmer, Yusuf Ibrahim, 35, in custody over alleged child abuse and assault.

Ibrahim of Mashigan Kurmin Kogi, Kaduna , is facing a four-count charge of criminal intimidation, child cruelty, use of force, and causing grievous hurt.

The defendant, however, denied the charges.

The judge, Musa Sa’ad-Goma, ordered that he be remanded in custody pending the conclusion of investigation by the police.

Sa’ad-Goma adjourned the case till May 28 for further hearing.

Earlier, counsel to the complainant, Kabir Alhasan, told the court the offence contravene Section 232, 234, 206, 208, 212, 214 and 216 of Kaduna State Sharia Penal Code 2002.

Alhassan told the court that his client, Hauwa Jummai, 30, of Hayin Kogi, Kaduna, sent her sick child to buy medicine, but on his way, Ibrahim ordered him to carry a watering machine for him to the farm.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that both parties are related and live in the same Neighborhood.

“The boy told the defendant that he was sick, but he forced him to carry the machine, on his way to the farm, the machine fell off from the boy’s head.

“He met the defendant on the way back home and told him what happened, the defendant assaulted and boy, beat him with a stick mercilessly, people rushed and reported to the complainant (The child’s mother).

“When she got to the scene, the defendant also insulted and beat her,” Alhassan said.

The counsel asked the court to order the defendant to pay N60,000 for damages and treatment of the child and his mother.

-NAN

BE

– May 21, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)