THE outgoing president of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Justice Babatunde Adejumo on Monday attributed the success of his tenure to the grace of God and his resolve to leave a legacy behind.

” When I was appointed as the president of the court in 2003, because of the condition of the court at that time, it was described as dead end.

” However, undeterred, I took up the challenge and resolved that somebody must make a dead end to be a living end.

“This I can confidently beat my chest to say today that I have by the grace of God been able to achieve during my tenure as president of the court, as can be seen by every discerning mind”, he said.

Adejumo said this during his address at the valedictory session organised by the court to mark his official disengagement from service in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president will retire from service on Oct. 1 as he attains 65 years, the mandatory age of retirement for judicial officers.

Malam Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Minister of Justice said the judiciary would miss Adejumo who he said colleagues referred to as legal encyclopedia and legal master.

Malami, who is also the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), commended Adejumo for his effort in promoting industrial harmony through his legal prowess.

“Prosperity will acknowledge your landmark achievements in the Industrial court and contributions in the transformation agenda will continually be remembered,’’ he said.

On his part, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN,. said the Association would from time to time call on Adejumo to lend his wealth of experience in advisory capacity so as to move the judiciary to the next level.

The NBA president, also thanked Adejumo for his feat in bringing harmony into the Nigerian workforce.

On his part, Kanu Agabi, SAN said Adejumo had immortalised himself through the delivery of his impartial judgments.

He added that the judiciary remained the last hope. He further said the judiciary though not perfect should not be judged by some of its weaknesses.

Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said Nigeria workers appreciated the outgoing president on his effort for quick dispensation of justice and making the Industrial court a place they could run to, for justice.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Benedict Kanyip, will take up the leadership position after Adejumo as the Acting President of NICN, with effect from Oct 2.

NAN reports that on May 17, 2016, while delivering judgment, Justice Adejumo restrained the NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, from embarking on a strike.

The labour unions had in a communique they issued at the end of an emergency meeting the held on Saturday, vowed to embark on a nationwide industrial action should the federal government refuse to reverse the sudden hike in the price of fuel.

However, in a ruling, Adejumo, restrained the labour unions from going on strike, pending the determination of a suit the federal government lodged before it.

Justice Adejumo further ordered all the parties to maintain status quo until the legal dispute is settled.

NAN

Sep 30, 2019

