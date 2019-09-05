THE erstwhile Technical Assistant (TA) on Media to Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, Lady Monica Chidinma Ada Eze, has described as heartwarming, monumental and reassuring of the Election Tribunal Panel historical judgment upholding the election of Dave Nweze Umah as the duly elected Governor of Ebonyi State.

“The judgment was not only in order and for stating that the Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM’s petition as lacking in merit points out to the fact that truly Governor Umahi was duly and overwhelmingly elected by the people of Ebonyi State as the Governor of Ebonyi State”

Monica, the President/Founder of David Umahi Nweze Akubaraoha Ebonyi Transformation Agenda, DUNAETA, a vibrant, virile grassroots NGO whose inputs and mobilisation towards the reelection of His Excellency Second Term bid is in the open and acknowledged widely both within and outside Nigeria is of the opinion that Ebonyi need not any more distraction from any opposition political party so that Governor Umahi, who stands out as one of the best governors in Nigeria, if performance is a tool for judgment, can concentrate and face the serious task of governance and deliverance of more democracy dividend to our people.

Monica, who has been outside the State for the past three months on health ground, pointed out that for the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, to upheld the election of her uncle, Governor David Umahi and the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the March 9 governorship election in Ebonyi State in which the Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM, candidate in the election Chief Ajah Agha, had petitioned the Tribunal on what he termed unlawful exclusion of his name in INEC ballot paper, is a judgment that will assist in no small way in repositioning Ebonyi State to take her rightful place as a leading light in the politics of Nigeria.

Justice Abdulkarim in his sound judgment dismissed the petition by the PDM for lacking merit saying “PDM did not submit the name of their candidate to INEC when they were supposed to do so by submitting the name of Chief Agha three days after the closure of submission by INEC.

She wondered and described as very unfortunate for a political party that did not organise primaries as to produce a candidate according to INEC’s guideline should attempt to deceive the Tribunal and the people of Ebonyi State by fielding Chief Agha as its candidate without following the normal procedure thereby making their petition lacking in merit.

Monica, a reputable blogger, publisher and an award winning media mogul, commended the tribunal chairman for a well articulated judgment and urged both the Leadership of the PDM and other opposition political parties to stop further hostility, distraction and team up with the divine Apostle of our time in his drive to give Ebonyians a new lease of life and to make Ebonyi State the ideal State of Nigeria.

She congratulated Gov. Umahi for a well-deserved victory both at the general elections and at the Tribunal and pleaded with him not to relent in his vision to make Ebonyi State the best State in Nigeria.

