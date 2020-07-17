AN NGO, the Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF) has advocated for an infrastructure law to tackle the nation’s infrastructure deficiency by ensuring bulk of yearly budgetary allocation goes into capital projects.

The board Chairman of ACUF, Dr. Chiwuike Uba, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

Uba, who is a development economist, said there was a need to increase the country’s investment in the manufacturing and basic infrastructures in order to increase Nigeria’s productivity output.

He noted that the country had the potential to become the real biggest economy in Africa; not in terms of GDP but in real production and inclusive growth.

“Clearly, to address the infrastructure challenges confronting Nigeria, there is a need to have a separate infrastructure bill like the United States.

“The proposed infrastructure law shall transcend a particular administration and should be anchored on a 10 to 20-year infrastructure and spending plan.

“This should be supported with robust and complete laws that promote and protect Public-Private-Partnership initiatives, with an effective oversight mechanism that includes the communities and citizens.

“The law shall provide for the review of the spending plan every five years to adapt it to the emerging realities.

“It is also important to make budgetary provisions for the maintenance of the infrastructures for rolling periods of five years,’’ he said.

The board chairman, however, urged executives at all tiers of government to make budgets more transparent and accountable to the people.

