THE Industrial Court sitting in Yenagoa, on Monday ordered the reinstatement of four lecturers demoted by the Federal University, Otuoke, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2018, the institution downgraded Steve Nwabuzor from the rank of Professor to Lecturer I and Dr Felina Nwadike, from Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer.

Others are Dr Sepribo Lawson-Jack, an Associate Professor demoted to Lecturer I, and Dr Evans Eze from Associate Professor to Lecturer II.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Bashiru Alkali, ordered that the claimants should be reinstated to their full status, privileges and entitlements by the institution.

Alkali ruled that the university should pay each claimant the sum of N5 million for defamation and N200,000 each for cost of litigation.

All the litigants were lecturing in foreign universities but returned home to serve in the university at Otuoke.

NAN

– Jun. 29, 2020 @ 15:50 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)