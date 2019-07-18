The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) cartons of documents as requested by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

The documents contained in about 45 cartons, brought to the court’s sitting venue on Thursday, were received by lawyer to the PDP and Atiku (petitioners), Chris Uche (SAN).

The court had, on Wednesday, insisted that the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Zamfara State honour the request for the production of the documents listed in the subpoenas served on them by the court’s registry, upon an application by the petitioners.

Uche told journalists, after the court’s proceedings, that the petitioners will formally tender the documents on Friday, when they are expected to close their case.

