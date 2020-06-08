JUSTICE Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday withdrew from the suit filed by the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, and its spokesperson Ikenga Ugochinyere against Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ugochinyere filed led the case against Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila challenging the ongoing moves by the lawmakers to summon him before the House Ad how Committee led by Henry Nwawuba over the probe of 10 million dollars bribery allegation.

Justice Taiwo returned the case file of the suit to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The CUPP spokesman had alleged that the leadership of the house collected $10 million bribe from Bill Gates to pass the Infectious Disease Bill pending before the house.

But the leadership of the house in it’s response to the allegation, set up a committee to investigate it. Ugochinyere on his part rushed to the court to stop the probe.

The speaker, through his counsel, Mr Kayode Ajulo, filed a preliminary objection to challenge the suit.

When the matter came up on Monday, the judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, frowned at what he described as misrepresentation of facts in the matter.

After expressing his displeasure, he withdrew from the matter and returned the case file to the Chief Judge for reassignment.

Speaking to newsmen, counsel to CUPP Mr Obed Agu said that the comments coming from the National Assembly concerning the matter were not palatable.

“The reason for the withdrawal of the judge is exactly why we talk of separation of powers, allow the other arm of government to do it’s work independent of you.

“?It is quite unfortunate, but the judge has declined and is taking the matter back to the CJ, when he reassigns to another judge, we will come back,” he said.(NAN)

– Jun. 8, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT |

