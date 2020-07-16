THE police on Thursday, arraigned a 45-year-old civil servant, Hassan Ibrahim, in a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, over alleged criminal intimidation.

The Prosecutor, John Okpa told the court that the complainant, Mrs Augustina Oboh reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on July 13.

Okpa said the defendant had an altercation with the complainant’s husband and threatened to deal with him, while at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Quarters, Kubwa sometime in June.

He added that since the defendant’s threat, the complainant’s husband had been seriously sick and admitted at Kubwa General Hospital.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 397 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with one reasonable surety in like sum, resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Adamu also ordered that the sureties must present means of identification and the defendant should write an undertaking to be of good behaviour.

He adjourned the case until Aug.13 for hearing.

