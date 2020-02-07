Jolly Nyame to spend 12 years in Prison

REVEREND Jolly Nyame, former Taraba State governor, is to spend 12 years in prison, according to the verdict of the Supreme Court on Friday, February 7.

The five-man panel at the Supreme Court upheld the sentence previously given to Nyame by Court of Appeal, Abuja, in a November 16, 2018, for his fraudulent conduct while in office as governor.

Amina Augie, the justice, who read the lead judgement, also set aside the millions of naira fines imposed on Nyame, saying that the Court of Appeal imposed fine without any prompting by either of the parties to the case.

Realnews reports that that the trial of Nyame has dragged on over the years since the administration of late President Musa Ya’ Adua and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

– Feb. 7, 2020 @ 2:54 GMT |

