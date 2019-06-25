JUSTICE Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned till July 2 the cases filed by the immediate-past Senate President, Bukola Saraki and a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, to challenge their probe for alleged corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The judge adjourned the cases which were originally scheduled for hearing on Monday and Tuesday, to await the decision of the outgoing Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati on the letter written by the EFCC requesting the re-assignment of the cases to another judge of the court.

The judge had on Monday adjourned Saraki’s case till July 2.

On Tuesday, he adjourned Okorocha’s till the same date.

The lawyers representing the plaintiff and five of the six respondents to the case were present at Tuesday’s proceedings.

Only the Inspector-General of Police joined as the 2nd respondent was not represented by a lawyer.

The rest of the respondents – the Attorney-General of the Federation, the State Security Service, the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission and the Code of Conduct Bureau, sent lawyers to the proceedings.

After the lawyers announced their appearances in court on Tuesday, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Mr. Sunday Onubi, reminded the judge that the Okorocha’s case was scheduled for a hearing.

In response, Justice Taiwo said, “Actually, I am not going to take the matter today. I am still awaiting the decision of the Chief Judge as regards the letter written by the 4th respondent (EFCC).”

The judge then adjourned the case till July 2.

The EFCC had in a letter sent to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, on May 21, 2019, accused Justice Taiwo of being biased against it.

The letter personally signed by the EFCC’s acting chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, was in protest against the ex parte orders made by Justice Taiwo on May 9 and 14, restraining the commission from continuing its investigations of certain corruption allegations against Saraki, and Okorocha.

