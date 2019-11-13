JUSTICE Dorcas Agishi of a Jos Federal High Court has frowned at unnecessary applications for no-case submissions and trial-within-trial by lawyers in criminal cases.

Agishi expressed her displeasure on Wednesday during a case of alleged drug trafficking filed against Nasiru Yunusu.34, and Hamisu Usman, 30.

“I don’t know why some of you lawyers have decided to adopt the style of either filing no-case submissions or trial-within-trial in criminal cases.

”These typyes of applications slow down quick dispensation of justice in these criminal matters.

“What I will do as of January 2020, is to line up all the criminal cases to see how could deal with them once and for all without any further delay.

“I am more concern that some Criminal cases of 2016 are still lingering in this court because of the attitude of some of you, lawyers, “ she said.

She appealed to lawyers to be more committed towards handling their cases for speedy dispensation of justice as required by law.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yunusu and Usman were admitted to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

The defendants were arrested by officers of NDLEA on Sept. 18, at Magnus, Rikkos, in Jos North Local Government of Plateau with the 17.3g of Tramodol tablets, Psychotropic substance similar to cocaine and Heroine.

Mr Uchechukwu Eke, NDLEA counsel, told the court that the accused are being tried on two count charge of conspiracy and illegal possession of 17.3g of Tramodol tablets, offenses contrary to and punishable under sections 14 and 19 of NDLEA Act CAP N30 Laws of federation of Nigeria 2004 (As Amended).

Their counsel, Mr Bihari Shehu, had applied for their bail, which was not opposed by the NDLEA counsel and granted by the court.

The judge adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for hearing

