THE Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) on Monday called for improved working conditions for Judges.

Mr Joe- Kyari Gadzama, SAN, made the call when he represented BOSAN during the valedictory session held for Justice Sunday Aladetoyinbo, who retired.

”Without improved working conditions, they cannot perform magic . The little study I carried out showed that the working conditions of National Industrial court judges are better. This should be extended to the High Court judges too” he said.

Gadzama also asked for an opportunity to bring the bar and the bench periodically for a meeting were discussion on salient issues could be taken.

”It is normal that issues must arise and it is always advisable to sit together as members of the same family and discuss them.

”The bar produces the bench. Although the bench is higher than the bar,” he said.

Gadzama also reminded all that Justice Aladetoyinbo had kept faith with his Oath of office by being a good judge.

” A good judge listens carefully, answers wisely, considers soberly and delivers impartially” he said.

In his speech, Aladetoyinbo, urged his colleagues to avoid anything that could land them into trouble.

”You should exercise their powers based on the law. It is always good to be on the side of the truth at all times.

” Through my 21 years of being a high court judge, none of my judgments had been set aside or faulted, I fear God.

” My conscience tells me to tell the truth and nothing but the truth, but if for any reason human beings found me guilty, the Almighty will discharge and acquit me” he said.

He also requested that future appointments of judges should bedone by appointing Registrars, Magistrates and other court workers for competence.

Earlier the FCT Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, commended the competence of the retiring judge.

He said:”Aladetoyinbo has made the profession a true sacred temple of justice”. (NAN)

