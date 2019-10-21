EDWARD Onoja, the former Chief of Staff to Gov. Yahaya Bello, has been sworn-in as the Deputy Governor of Kogi.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah administered Oath of Office on Onoja on Monday at Government House, Lokoja.

The state House of Assembly had earlier screened and approved Onoja as worthy and capable of the position following his nomination by Bello.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bello said that his joy knew no bounds because history was in the making.

He said the moment was not that of celebration but rejoicing.

“We will rejoice. We are being called to do more.

“We are simply pencils in the hands of God almighty to turn around the fortunes of Kogi State. It is work in progress. We have a lot ahead of us,” he said.

Bello said that all that happened before ceremony were in the interest of the state.

“In order to avoid Constitutional crisis, all that happened needed to happen. That is the summary,” he said.

Onoja said he wholeheartedly accepted the offer to serve as the new deputy governor because it is a divine calling.

The state House of Assembly had on Friday impeached the former Deputy, Elder Simon Achuba from office following a report of Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted by the Chief Judge to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against him.NAN

