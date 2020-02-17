THE Kwara Government has reaffirmed its commitment to promote efficient and independent judiciary for effective service delivery.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq stated this during the special valedictory court session held in honour of retiring President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, and the inauguration of the new Court of Appeal Complex, Ilorin Division, in Ilorin on Monday.

Abdulrazaq, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, described an efficient and autonomous judiciary as key to rule of law and good governance in the country besides providing refuge for aggrieved citizens.

AbdulRazaq acknowledged late former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mohammed Mustapha Akanbi’s contributions to the administration of justice as well as the expansion of the court of appeal which he said led to the establishment of Ilorin Division.

The governor also congratulated the retiring President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, whom he described as an achiever having had an excellent and successful career and service during which she made indelible contributions to the judiciary.

Speaking earlier, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, expressed optimism that the commissioning would make it possible for the court to continue to operate in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere without fear or favour to uphold justice.

Justice Bulkachuwa described the Court of Appeal as the second in the hierarchy of the courts and next to the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the country’s judicial system.

The President of the Court of Appeal appreciated the governor and Government of Kwara State for their support and cooperation towards the project.

Justice Bulkachuwa commended past and present Chief Justices of Nigeria and Presidents of the Court of Appeal associated with the project, especially Justice Ibrahim Mohammed and Justice Umaru Abdullah.

She also appreciated past and present members of the National Assembly, Justices of Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and High Court, as well as other stakeholders who contributed to its success.

NAN

– Feb. 17, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)